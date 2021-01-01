Whole 30 Recipes: All You Need To Know About The Whole 30 and Paleo Diet to Jumpstart Your Metabolism, Feel Energized, and Lose Weight Martha Blake Au

What is the Whole 30 DietWhen you hear about ‘yet another diet’, you may be tempted to think it’s mainly meant to be an experiment. Don’t you get the feeling people are trying to sell something new without having enough guarantees it works?Well, that may be the case with several ideas by means of which people constantly try to change diet and lifestyle.However, Whole 30 is already a great success and a fact. It works! More and more people have tried it and confirmed its value and efficiency and consistently resort to it to keep their lives healthy. So what is so important about this diet and what distinguishes it from others?First of all, it is based on the more inclusive Paleo principles according to which only certain food is permitted in our diet.Why? The reason is simple:Other food produces more damage than benefit, since the substances they bring into our body are at the root of various degenerative diseases such as:CancerObesityDiabetesAlzheimer’sInfertility etc.The Paleo diet is oriented towards keeping things in harmony with the genetics of your body so as to help you stay full of energy, healthy, and lean.The Paleo diet aims at reviving the benefits of what our ancestors used to eat when no processed food was available and they had to feed mainly on the meat of wild animals, fruit, vegetables, and nuts. In this book you will learn:What is The Whole 30 DietWhy you should adopt this dietThe most effective facts about Whole 30 Rules and BenefitsPacked full of delicious recipes for all your mealsDon't Wait: Order your copy todayTags: whole30, whole 30 for beginners, whole 30 diet book, whole foods, elimination diet, how to lose weight, natural weight loss, lose weight naturally, healthy living, how to lose weight fast, weight loss diet, lose weight, lose weight fast, how to lose belly fat, how to lose weight for life, weight loss motivation, weight loss books, diet and weight loss, Whole 30 books for kindle, health and fitness, healthy eating, healthy food, healthy living, healthy recipes, healthy cookbooks, cleanse,