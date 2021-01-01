Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Conditioner Moroccan Argan and Camellia Oils Extracts, 12.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Whole Blends Illuminating Conditioner formula is blended with sustainably sourced Argan Oil known to smooth and Camellia Flower Oil known to gently moisturize Whole Blends Illuminating Conditioner is paraben-free, enriched with a natural blend, and gentle enough for everyday use Argan Oil emolients work wonders on dry, dull hair, used to help smooth the look of split ends, detangle, improve dry scalp feel, and strengthen hair as it grows Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Conditioner brings to life our wholesome care that cocoons hair in luminous suppleness For every blend, there’s Whole Blends, Hair Care blended with purpose, Because when the right ingredients come together something beautiful happens, We believe in the power of blends because Blended Makes us Better