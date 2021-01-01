Whole Food: 60 Recipes of Complete Whole Food Diet to a Total 30 Day Transformation - The Whole Food 30 Diet Meal Plan Guide Alex Clark Author

Looking For A Great Whole Food Diet Plan? The Whole Food Diet Plan, is a simple regime that does not push you to lose weight. Instead, it guides you to cleanse and rejuvenate your body from within, subsequently helping you lose weight and enjoy lasting energy. All you need to do is look back and incorporate the food lifestyle of the ancestors, who ate nothing but healthy natural food. With no processed food in sight, they survived on raw vegetables, meats and other non-processed items that were dense in nutrients, that cut-down cravings and are easily digestible. This Whole Food Diet Plan is one solid step toward achieving a healthy lifestyle. It is a comprehensive diet plan with its own set of rules. So, no calorie counting, no complex juices and no losing motivation. All you do is eat 3 simple and delicious whole meals that satisfy your hunger and nourish your body! This book is a guide on the basic principles of the Whole Food Diet Plan. It contains a 30-Day Meal Plan as well as 60 healthy and delicious recipes for your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. You can tweak the plan and cook as you desire. Once the 30 days are over, you would not wish to go back to processed food again! Here are some of the whole food recipes you'll find in this book: Coconut Pancakes Crunchy Chicken Nuggets Lentil Chili Shrimp and Mango Ceviche Egg and Salmon Canapé Chicken and Cheese Tostadas Baby Calamari with Garlic Spaghetti Squash Pasta Orange Chicken Stir Fry Sautéed Shrimp and Couscous and Much more!