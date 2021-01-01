Whole Foods Diet: The Ultimate Whole Foods Cookbook - 30 Days to a New You, Health, and Body DIANA WATSON Author

The following chapters in this cookbook will cover the basics of what the Whole Diet is all about and how you can successfully incorporate it into your everyday lifestyle! While there are many other Whole Diet cookbooks on the market, this one covers the absolute basics that you will need to begin your trek down a healthier lane TODAY. This book also contains some of the best recipes from the World Wide Wed, incorporated with recipes that my family, friends and I have tried and enjoyed! You will discover how important is it to be able to eat healthier on YOUR terms and how this ultimately leads to success in achieving your weight loss goals and assisting in leading a much healthier lifestyle, all while not having to sacrifice delicious tastes! Eating in regards to the Whole Foods Diet is not about eating only certain ingredients like some of those other pesky diet fads, but rather eating less of the food groups that are not so good for our bodies. Our bodies are our temple, so why not fuel it with the best edibles that we can possibly consume? It is a no-brainer! There are plenty of books on this the Whole Diet on the market, thanks again for choosing this one! Every effort was made to ensure it is full of as much useful information as possible. Please enjoy!