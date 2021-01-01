Sony WI-1000XM2 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Wireless Behind-Neck in Ear Headset/Headphones with mic for Phone Call with Alexa Voice Control, Silver

Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 Newly-designed flexible, comfortable neck band for all-day listening Clearer hands-free calling with microphone built in Battery life up to 10 hours (with 10min quick charge for 80min of play time) Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch. “Sony | Headphones Connect” APP for Android /iOS to control your ambient sound settings In the box: carrying case, plug adaptor for in-flight use, connection cable, USB cable, earbuds Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts ambient sound to your activity Ambient Sound Mode lets you hear essential sounds while listening on the move Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing delivers optimal sound at high altitudes