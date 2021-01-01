WI-SP500 Wireless in-Ear Sports Headphones, Bluetooth Earbuds, Black (International Version)

NFC and BLUETOOTH connection - Stream effortlessly with Bluetooth connectivity and NFC One-touch listening. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology makes complex set-up sequences a thing of the past. Simply touch selected NFC-enabled devices to the on-body N-mark for a quick, seamless connection, then start streaming content via Bluetooth. No NFC? No problem. You can still manually connect to Bluetooth using your device's settings menu. Sweat and splash-proof - Yes to music, no to sweat. With an IPX4 rating, the headphones can handle sweat or splashes from rain when you're working out. Open-type drivers for comfortable listening - The WI-SP500's open-type drivers fit snugly without filling the whole of your ear, so you can listen to your favorite workout tracks comfortably no matter which sports you're doing. One button, hands-free - With hands-free calling, you can leave your phone where it is and take calls with the touch of a button thanks to a built-in mic