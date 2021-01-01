Wiccan Protection Symbol on Celestial Sky Tote Bag

This Witch's knot is adorned over a dreamy like galaxy up high in the sky with stars and the power of the bright moon in the distance. This Witch Node represents the power of the 4 (four) elements... air, earth, fire and water. This design will put a spell over you. This design comes on several products, clothing with this design is shown on back. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.