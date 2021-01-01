The Timberland PRO Wicking Good Short Sleeve T-Shirt offers a powerhouse of protection to keep you comfortable and moisture-free all day long. Short sleeve t-shirt has a moisture-wicking fabric that is breathable, fast-drying and odor-resistant. Moisture-wicking fabric draws perspiration away from the skin, helping to keep you comfortable while working. Fabric is designed with anti-odor technology which helps your clothes smell cleaner for longer. Features built-in 50+ UPF protection. Crew neckline. Features side mesh panels for added breathability. Flat lock seams for chafe-free comfort. Tagless neck label. Materials Main fabric: 100% polyester. Panels: 100% mesh. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.