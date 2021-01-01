Bottega Veneta Wide Intreccio Leather Belt

Soft lambskin leather is woven in a signature pattern to create this wide belt with triangle buckle. Triangle buckle Goldtone hardware Leather Made in Italy SIZE Depth, about 0.5" ABOUT THE BRAND With the appointment of Creative Director Daniel Lee in 2018, the label known for fine Italian craftsmanship quickly catapulted into cult-level status. Lee's reinterpretation of the house's storied intrecciato pattern in shoes and handbags, alongside his minimalist direction for ready-to-wear, have made the label an editor and It-girl favorite. Soft Accessories - Belts > Bottega Veneta > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Bottega Veneta. Color: Gold Scara. Size: Medium.