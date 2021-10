Nothing captures the season\'s carefree attitude better than NYDJ's Wide Leg Ankle Trouser Pants in Stretch Linen. The high waist and wide leg create a chic silhouette, and the ankle length is fabulous to wear with sandals. Our signature Lift Tuck® Technology provides just the right amount of support for a smooth figure-all thanks to an innovative, proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. Features front patch pockets and a zip fly with button closure.