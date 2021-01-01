Wide Leg Capri Jeans - Feather - 00 - Also in: 4, 8

This silhouette is trending in a major way, and it's easy to see why. NYDJ's Wide-Leg Capri Jeans With Frayed Hem are the undeniably cool, easy-to-pull-off style you simply have to have this season. Frayed detailing at the hem gives it a touch of vintage inspiration while the silhouette still feels completely modern. Like all NYDJ denim, these jeans feature our signature Lift Tuck® Technology, which flattens in the front with a proprietary slimming panel and a patented criss-cross design. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.