Mega Chef Wide Mouth Electric Food Processor

This electric food processor is the must-have juicer in every household. This powerful food processor will get extract powerful nutrients, vitamins, and minerals from the fruits and vegetables. With an 800W powerful motor, juicing has never been so easy. The juicer has dual - Speed modes: "I" low speed for soft and juicy fruits and vegetables like watermelon, orange, grape, celery, cucumber. "II" high speed for hard fruits like apple, pear, carrot, beets, ginger, and kale. This machine is very easy to clean. The juicer is equipped with a 3.5 cup juice jug and 4 cup pulp collection, it allows you to extract juice from a mixture of fruits and vegetables in one serving. All removable parts of the juicer are dishwasher safe, the juicer comes with a cleaning brush to clean any residue from juicing. Safety locking arm is to protect you by ensuring the cover is on tight while operating.