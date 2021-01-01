Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Sip Lid - Adult Black Size One Size

A sip of sheer taste without any fuss or hassle! The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Sip Lid lets you enjoy your drink in pure bliss. It has a leak-proof yet flexible design for smooth flow and easy sipping while you face the hustle and bustle of the day. The simple and intuitive construction makes it easy to disassemble and clean. Durable and convenient, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Sip Lid is excellent for the workplace, camping, or hiking. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Sip Lid features: Smooth flow opening ensures easy sipping. A leakproof lid lets you carry it in your backpack without worrying about leakage. Flex strap allows convenient and secure transport. It is compatible with Hydro Flask Wide Mouth bottles. BPA-Free and Phthalate-Free.