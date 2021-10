Protect yourself from the sun in classic style with the adidas Wide Tour Visor. Super wide brim features a non-glare lining under the visor. 3-D welded adidas logo at front. Adjustable hook and loop closure at rear. Climalite wicks sweat to keep you dry in every condition. 87% polyester, 13% elastane. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 22 in Brim: 3 3 4 in