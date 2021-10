The Kidnasium Wiggle Workout 3mm Yoga Mat is perfect for your growing yogi. Our Yoga Mat has a stable non-slip surface, keeping you in place in any pose, and 3mm of cushioning to keep you comfortable. Manufactured free of latex and the top six most harmful phthalates. Ideal for ages 5-8. Kidnasium is all about letting kids use their energy, creativity and imagination to workout their wiggles. Made from PVC. Latex Free.