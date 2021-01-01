Zimmermann Wild Botanica Textured Dot Midi Dress

Feminine empire waist midi dress with a romantic polka dot effect and layered ruffle skirt. V-neck Long blouson sleeves Tiered ruffle skirt Polyester Lined Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fits true to size, take your normal size About 47" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Pearl. Size: 4.