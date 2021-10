Hello! Welcome to our store! Fashion design, 100% Brand New, high quality! Material: Alloy Color: Gold, Silver Size: About 29*1.5 cm Package Include: 1pcs Necklace Note: Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures. Please allow 1-2cm differs due to manual measurement, Thanks for your understandings Product type: Pendant Necklaces