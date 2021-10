Historically used to ease the effects of stress, allowing you more rest & relaxation o Unlike other relaxation herbs, wild jujube also promotes healthy liver function o Each capsule delivers 250 mg of guaranteed potency wild jujube extract, standardized to 2% triterpene saponins o Swanson Superior Herbs Wild Jujube Extract - Standardized Vitamin 250 mg 120 Caps o Sold by Swanson Vitamins