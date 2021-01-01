Step 1. Create the perfect canvas with our Black & White Matte Basics Melted Shadows. Step 2. Build your base with the matte shadows. Step 3. For a soft metallic finish, use a dense flat brush. For a fuller coverage foil effect, use your fingers or a sponge applicator. Step 4. Sweep on the 3D shadows with a flat brush for an all-over multi-chromatic look, or with your finger for a more intense shine - you can also use with a damp brush for an extreme foiled effect! Huda Beauty Wild Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Python - Shop Now