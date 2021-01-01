Get a combo tailored to catching salmon and steelhead with the Shakespeare® Wild Series Salmon/Steelhead Combos. The Wild Series include a carbon fiber drag system, an aluminum spool and handle and an IM-6 graphite to add strength, durability and better sensitivity. The lightweight stainless steel guides provide even more power and the soft touch handle knob let you fish in comfort. Reel in a big salmon with Wild Series Rod and Reel Combos. FEATURES: 4+1 Bearing system Carbon fiber drag system Aluminum spool and handle Soft touch handle knob Sensitive IM-6 graphite rod Lightweight stainless steel guides Comfortable HTG- Hybrid Tech Grips Pieces: 2