hello Wild Strawberry Lip Balm 0.15 oz

elevate your lip game with this magnificently moisturizing new vegan lip balm. this stick of awesome features a super smooth blend of coconut and olive oils to moisturize, and rocks a delicious smelling natural strawberry flavor. bonus: this lip balm comes in an environmentally friendly tube made of 60% post-consumer recycled materials. now that’s the balm.hello lip balms contains no beeswax, petroleum, parabens, silicones or phthalates. hello products are vegan, cruelty free, and never tested on animals (leaping bunny certified and peta recognized). #swipehappy