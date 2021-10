The good hYOUman Wilder - Goal Getter - Tank Top has a racerback design so you can reach far and high to reach your goals! Relaxed, loose fit gently drapes off the body for ultimate comfort. Straight hem sits at the hip. 50% cotton, 50% modal. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in USA. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 32 in Sleeve Length: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.