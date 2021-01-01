Wildflower Paisley Vera

This is the Iconic Vera Tote in the Wildflower Paisley pattern. Carry it for your work commute and your boss may be so impressed she just may give you a fierce swift rise to the top! Made of lightweight quilted cotton. Zipper closure. Dual carrying handles. Exterior front zip containing a charger pocket, and front slip pocket. Lined with a beautiful coordinating print interior. 6 interior slip pockets. Works with Portable Battery Pack. It also has a hidden top pocket perfect for phone or keys, and keeps essentials safe and out of sight. Silver tone hardware. Find other Wildflower Paisley accessories on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. - Dimensions 15" wide x 14" high x 6" deep with 12" strap drop.