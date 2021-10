Wildlife Moose Lovers Fun & Entertaining Loveland Colorado Wildlife Collectible w/– a Hot Moose Scene in the Woods | Funny & entertaining Fashion for lovers & Party goers in Loveland Colorado Loveland CO Moose Mountain Climbing Loveland Moose Love Trendy & Popular Winter Gear w/– Loveland Locals | Funny Wildlife w/–n Original Loveland Moose Love design that fresh in Loveland CO | Funny Gift for Locals in Loveland CO Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem