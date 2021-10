Closeout . From a day on the trail to everyday wear, youand#39;ll stay comfortable in Merrelland#39;s Wildwood sneakers thanks to their breathable mesh construction, cushioned footbed and grippy rubber outsole for reliable traction. Available Colors: BLACK. Sizes: 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9.5, 11.