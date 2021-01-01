Will Trade Brother For Video Games Funny Gamer T-Shirt

Do you know a gamer obsessed with video games? They love gaming so much that they might consider trading their brother for the latest game released? Then they need this funny design to show the world how much they love playing video games. Featuring a retro rainbow, video game controller, and the text, "Will trade brother for video games." It's the perfect joke gift for any boy, girl or teen gamer with a brother that they might just be willing to trade for a video game. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem