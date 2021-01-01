n:philanthropy Willa Dress in Purple. - size M (also in S, XS) n:philanthropy Willa Dress in Purple. - size M (also in S, XS) Cotton/viscose blend. Unlined two-piece set. Adjustable shoulder straps. Detachable long sleeve jersey. Satin fabric. Two-piece set. PHIR-WD33. 71197CUS3J. n:PHILANTHROPY FASHION IS A CONTEMPORARY COLLECTION OF NOT SO BASIC BASICS. Pushing the boundaries on comfort wear with a conscious effort of giving back, n:PHILANTHROPY pieces deliver stand-out details that include hand distressed garments, dynamic deconstruction, and cool, cut-out accents that elevate these unique tanks, tees, joggers and more to an unmistakable laxed edge suitable for the bed and the bar.