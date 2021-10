The western trend is reinterpreted for modern life with this comfy, knee-high boot crafted with a cowboy-style pointy toe and stacked heel. A hidden elastic inset makes it easier to pull on and off. 2 3/4" heel 15 1/4" shaft; 14 1/4" calf circumference Pull-on style GRANDFØAM cushioned footbed is anatomically engineered to cradle each step Leather upper/synthetic lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes