Faherty Willa Top

Faherty Willa blouse is rich in airy details for effortlessly flattering and feminine appeal. A little bit, cool, this piece feels as beautiful as it looks. Picot ruffle sleeves and collar. Ladder trim along neck and shoulders. Textured and pleated fabric. Agoya shell buttons and loops. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.