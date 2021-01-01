William Rast™ Women's The Perfect Skinny Jeans

William Rast™ The Perfect Skinny Jeans. Upgrade your basics with this ultra-comfortable pair! These slim fit, skinny leg jeans are as figure-friendly as they are trend-savvy. Wear this classic style with your favorite tee for a casual-chic ensemble. • Approximately 30-in. inseam, approximately 5-in. leg opening • Button closure, zip closure • Classic 5-pocket styling • Mid rise • Skinny leg • Slim fit • Medium-rinse wash • Denim fabric • Elastane, polyester, cotton, viscose • Machine washable • Imported