Queen Street William Rod Pocket Tailored Valance, One Size , Green

The william straight window valance is simple casual elegance with its beige faux linen base cloth. The lovely heathered fabric is finished with a textured solid border, complimenting the coastal look found on the top of bed. The 3" header and 3" rod pocket make this valance easy to hang. Pair this valance with the william window panels and bedding collection for a complete look.Included: 1 Valance(s)Top Construction: Rod PocketTop Opening: 3 In Rod PocketFabric Content: 58% Cotton, 42% PolyesterFabric Description: Faux LinenLining: LinedLining Material: PolyesterLight Filtration: Light-FilteringCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 21 InchCurtain Width: 87 InchDecor Styles: CoastalBack of Curtain Color: WhiteCountry of Origin: Imported