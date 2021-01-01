From william shakespeare quotes apparel

William Shakespeare Quote Lord What Fools These Mortals Be Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Lord What Fools These Mortals Be. This Shakespeare quote is from William Shakespeare's play A Midsummer Night's Dream. Great gifts for anyone who loves English Literature, Theatre or Shakespeare. Fun present for theater lovers. The English Classic A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare - Great idea for Actor, Teacher, Theatre Lover. For people who love English Classics. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com