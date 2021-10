A stand-collar removable dickey in a soft rib lends styling versatility to this long utilitarian vest cut from a water-resistant woven fabric with a tonal flannel yoke. 33" length (size Medium) Vest has hiddenfront snap closure; removable dickey has two-way front-zip closure Vest has jewel neck; dickey has stand collar Front flap-patch pockets; side-seam zip pockets Shirttail hem Lined with 100% polyester fill 100% polyester with 10% merino