Pencil Pleat Curtains. - Please note: tiebacks are not included with the curtains. - Part of the Willow range. - 100% Polyester. - Comes in sizes: 46x54in, 46x72in, 66x54in, 66x72in, 66x90in, 90x72in and 90x90in. - Size:66x54in. - Gender: Unisex Adult