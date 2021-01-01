From loro piana

Loro Piana Windmate Stretch Storm Shell Bomber Jacket

$2,795.00
In stock
Description

This technical nylon bomber is lined with rich cashmere adding warmth and luxury to the utilitarian outerwear piece. Stand collar Long sleeves Front zip close Side slip pockets Rib-knit trim Nylon Lining: cashmere Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND The Loro Piana tradition of perfecting fine fabrics dates back to 1924. The family-run company's textile mills produce some of the most rare and soft vicuna, cashmere and wool in the world. The Piedmont, Italy-based manufacturer is renowned for its luxurious sweaters, streamlined separates, handcrafted handbags and cold-weather accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Loro Piana Rtw > Loro Piana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Loro Piana. Color: Sand Shell. Size: Medium.

