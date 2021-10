Your unofficial uniform for officially off-duty active days, this T-shirt dress checks every box: comfort, style and utility in an eco-friendly jersey. Slips on over head Crewneck Short sleeves Side-seam pockets Moisture-wicking fabric engineered for dryness and comfort 48% Tencel(R) lyocell, 48% organic cotton, 4% elastane Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, tumble dry Made in Turkey