CLEAR COVERAGE. Streamlined and ultra-lightweight, the Nike Windshield Elite 360 Sunglasses combine innovative ventilation with aerodynamic angles and cushioned comfort. Curved lenses provide a clear view and coverage when youâre moving. Benefits Nike Road Tint blocks harsh light on the track and road. Max optics provide precise vision from all angles. Innovative lens-frame design adds ventilation both above the nose bridge and on the top of the frame to help reduce fogging. Floating nose pad helps optimize airflow and absorb impact. Sport wrap, 8-base frame offers optimal coverage. Cushioned rubber temple tips add grip and provide long-wearing comfort. Dual-injected temples with aerodynamic flow lines keep the frame lightweight. Product Details Durable, high-tension hinges Imported Style: DQ4477; Color: Clear/Bright Crimson; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult