Cinq a Sept Windsor Dress in Ivory. - size 4 (also in 0) Self: 54% poly 39% viscose 7% elastaneContrast Fabric: 100% silkLining: 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Partial hidden back zipper closure. Draped satin fabric with side tie accent. Crepe bodice. CINR-WD209. ZD10581062Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.