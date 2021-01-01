Wings Heart Sister In Law Breast Cancer Awareness Graphic Tote Bag

For siblings My sister in laws wings cover my heart breast cancer awareness graphic print with pink ribbon wings sayings faith hope love support. Cute breast cancer clothing apparel accessories & stuff to walk in memory of in remembrance of my her. In October we wear pink for breast cancer awareness month. Uplifting inspirational design makes a cute keepsake gifts for grieving family who lost a loved one to breast cancer. Give your condolences and say sorry for your loss she's gone but not forgotten. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.