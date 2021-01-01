For lovers of all things Great design for Grandmother Motor Neuron Diseases support, Motor Neuron Diseases Niece, Motor Neuron Diseases nephew, Motor Neuron Diseases son, Motor Neuron Diseases daughter, Motor Neuron Diseases baby, K12Motor Neuron Diseases 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.