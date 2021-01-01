Winner Chicken Lucky Casino Gambling Blackjack Alcohol Shirt

Perfect gift idea for every craps, roulette, dice, cards, and poker player. Be the luckiest one at the tables or bar while having a blast with this sarcastic tshirt. Winners all night while drinking beer, shots, or wine and making money in the process! Dad Winner Chicken tshirt lets everyone know they are about to see magic with this home run and hit at any club, bar or college dorm! Stocking stuffer or white elephant exchange under 15 20 25 or Fathers day too. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem