Crafted for an all day comfort and style this adidas Winners 2.0 Tank Top features a rounded neckline, cut off sleeves, adidas logo on center chest front, and a straight hemline. 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon. Machine wash cold. Imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Chest Measurement: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.