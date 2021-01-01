From young, fabulous & broke

Young, Fabulous & Broke Winslow Pant in White. - size XS (also in M, S)

$85.00 on sale
($150.00 save 43%)
In stock
Buy at revolve

Description

Young, Fabulous & Broke Winslow Pant in White. - size XS (also in M, S) Young, Fabulous & Broke Winslow Pant in White. - size XS (also in M, S) 55% viscose 45% rayon. Hand wash cold. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Detachable waist tie closure. 20 at the knee and 20 at the leg opening. Imported. YOUN-WP473. 2263KW. Inspired by those muses that epitomize the name, Young, Fabulous, & Broke creates one-of-a-kind pieces that aim to make women feel sexy, confident, and feminine. Hand dyed fabrics and perfectly placed drapes are among the list of the brand's signatures looks.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com