Yves Rocher - A delectable lip balm for nourished lips. With the delectable scent of juicy Apple, this balm nourishes your lips through its formula enriched with shea butter. Lips are beautiful and nourished. In limited edition for Holiday season. Our commitments: • 98% ingredients of natural origin • Mineral oil-free • With organic shea butter Warning: Keep out of the reach of children, do not swallow 0.17 oz./ 4.8 g stick Winter Apples Lipstick