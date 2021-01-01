Winter Flowers and Fir Branches Wrapping Paper Alternative Tote Bag

Looking for an eco friendly alternative to wrapping paper? Grab this winter foliage design featuring fir branches, poinsettias, and holly leaves & berries to fill with presents or give on its own! Celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays while showing your love for the planet with this reusable bag! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.