Features of the Assos Winter Neck Protector Perfect companion piece for winter rides Race-tuned neck warmer to provide respite from the coldest weather and deliver core warmth Ultra-luxe fabrics and retailored its construction for ergonomics High levels of comfort and warmth from this small yet hugely significant piece Using the latest combination of natural and synthetic yarns Fabric Details 37% Polyamide, 23% Polypropylene, 23% Wool, 17% Elastane