Winter Park Ski Jump Disco Nights Winter Park Colorado Tote Bag

Triangle Pop Disco Dance Graphic Triangle Winter Park CO Him & Hers Girls & Boys Ski Art w/– a Groovy & Stylish Throwback Design made for skiers in Winter Park CO | Perfect for parties & freestyle skiers in Winter Park Colorado Winter Park CO Disco Nightlife Midnight Miami Triangle Winter Park skier Winter Gear for skiers in Winter Park CO | Local Design w/– ski jumper grabbing bindings & ski boots | Cool Xmas Gift for Ski Lovers in Winter Park CO 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.