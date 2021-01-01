Loro Piana Winterburn Shearling Bomber Jacket

This jacket, made of dyed shearling, features a ribbed hood, hem, and cuffs, and a split kangaroo pocket. Hood Zip-front closure Split kangaroo pocket Long sleeves Ribbed hood, cuffs, & hem Fur/leather Trim: 100% cashmere Fur type: Dyed shearling Fur origin: May be sourced from Mongolia or Italy. Seee label for confirmed country of origin. Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND The Loro Piana tradition of perfecting fine fabrics dates back to 1924. The family-run company's textile mills produce some of the most rare and soft vicuna, cashmere and wool in the world. The Piedmont, Italy-based manufacturer is renowned for its luxurious sweaters, suiting and cold-weather accessories. Men Luxury Coll - Loro Piana Na > Loro Piana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Loro Piana. Color: Ebony. Size: Large.