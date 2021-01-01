Wired Earbuds Headphones with Microphone Extra Bass with 136mm PET+PU Drivers Comfortable Lightweight Earphones with Volume Control 35mm in Ear.

Meticulous Sound & Stereo Effect-13.6 mm vibrating diaphragm delivers superior sonic detail with stereo balanced bass, lush midst and crystal-clear treble. Enjoy a immersive and natural sound with smooth frequency response and low distortion in the entire frequency range. Lightweight wearing & Secure Fit-Ergonomic and lightweight design refined the details of comfort and fittest experience, makes the earbud sit almost unnoticed. You can fall asleep with this wired earbuds and music. Minimalist Aesthetics -Aesthetics design based on the Minimalist style gives a beautiful and amazing appearance. Metal alloy black matte finish provides wired earbuds extra durability in addition to an elegant, stealthy look. Studio-grade HD MEMS Microphone-The MEMS microphone can 360 capture your talking voice, intelligently eliminate noise, you can easily use it to record your songs and make HD calls. Besides, the in-line remote controller enables you to play / pause / next / previ