Wired Esports Gaming Headset, 360 Degree Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset with 2 Meter Cable and Noise Cancelling Mic Headphones-Memory Foam Ear Pads

Super Comfortable Lightweight design + Soft Protein Leather + Memory Foam Pads = Compatible fit and Painless with long time gaming. Keep you immersed in your game from start to finish Fantastic Sound Is a super clear gaming headset with professional & technical design and game player' identification. 360-degree stereo surround sound lets you capture the flying bullets, footsteps and all effects in games easily and deliver a clear, crisp and rich sound. Easy control keep the mute switch and volume dial close at hand for quick, precise audio adjustments Advanced microphone when you want to be heard, you will be - loudly and clearly; the advanced unidirectional Anti-Noise mic can be positioned to pick up your voice alone or easily fold it up and out of the way Easy and comfortable to wear The overall lightweight design; the soft large earmuffs reduce the pressure on the ears. Self-adaptive head beam, wear automatically adapts to your head shape, reduce th